The Mumbai Customs department has arrested a woman passenger at the airport here for trying to smuggle 490 grams of cocaine into India by hiding it in a special cavity made in her sandal. The woman has been remanded in judicial custody. The woman had arrived in Mumbai on September 29, the customs department said.

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs on September 29 intercepted a pax carrying 490 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal. Pax arrested & remanded to judicial custody: Customs pic.twitter.com/SfgX0Uvx25 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

