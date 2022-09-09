In yet another seizure by CISF , Rs 35 lakh foreign currency concealed inside bag was confiscated. A passenger carrying cash was nabbed at Delhi Airport. The passenger could not furnish valid authorisations for carrying such big amounts of cash. The accused along with the detected foreign currency was later on handed over to the customs officials for further action in the matter.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. Rs 35 lakh) concealed inside his bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs.

