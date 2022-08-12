Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' rally taken was out with 1-kilometre-long national flag in Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, BMC Headquarters, and Mantralaya were illuminated in tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day cekebrations.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Odisha: 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' rally taken out with 1-kilometre-long national flag in Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/uaFfGHEqdC — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)