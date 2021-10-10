Indian Hockey team has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games 2022. The announcement was made by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Check out the video below:

#WATCH | On Hockey India's announcement to withdraw from Commonwealth Games, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says, "India doesn't have only 18 players. If cricketers can play in IPL as well as the world cup, why can't hockey players participate in Asian & Commonwealth Games?" pic.twitter.com/rfneturYGL — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)