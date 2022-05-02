A young Indian-origin boy in Berlin earned PM Narendra Modi's praise as he sang a patriotic song before him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Berlin on the first leg of his three-day European trip. He will be meeting his German counterpart Olaf Scholz and the business leaders during his halt in Germany.

Watch Video:

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/uNHNM8KEKm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)