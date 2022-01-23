Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary on Sunday. The unveiling ceremony was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah. This year, the central government announced that the Republic Day celebrations would begin on January 23 every year to incorporate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary #ParakramDiwas pic.twitter.com/vGQMSzLgfc — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

