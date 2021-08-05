India won Bronze medal in Men's Hockey in Tokyo Olympics. This is India's first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years.

Family members of hockey player Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the victory of Team India's match against Germany.

#WATCH | Punjab: Family members of hockey player Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the victory of Team India's match against Germany. India won #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey in #TokyoOlympics. This is India's first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years.

