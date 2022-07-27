After the incessant rain in Telangana, residents on Wednesday were forced to wade through water-logged streets in the Chaderghat area of Hyderabad. "We live in a rented house, which has been flooded. We are helpless. We fear for the children. Children have not had anything since the morning," a local was quoted as saying.

#WATCH Residents wade through water-logged streets in the Chaderghat area of Hyderabad, Telangana We live in a rented house, which has been flooded. We are helpless. We fear for the children. Children have not had anything since the morning: Shaheen, a local

