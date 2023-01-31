Supporters of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi welcomed him on Tuesday after he arrived at his Delhi residence. Gandhi arrived in the national capital after the completion of Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi was seen donning the Kashmiri Pheran during the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi Dons Kashmiri Pheran to Attend Bharat Jodo Yatra's Closing Ceremony Amid Heavy Snowfall in Srinagar (See Pics and Videos).

Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Delhi

#WATCH | Supporters of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi welcome him as he arrives at his Delhi residence after the completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. pic.twitter.com/EWMX3vBGUn — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

