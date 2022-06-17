Violent protest broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. Thousands of Army exam candidates who took part in the protest have expressed their anger and demanded the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme. The Ministry of Defence had on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including training period.

#WATCH | Telangana: Secunderabad railway station vandalised and a train set ablaze by agitators who are protesting against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. pic.twitter.com/2llzyfT4XG — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

