Jodhpur, October 3: The Indian Air Force (IAF) today inducted the first batch of Made in India Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). The helicopters were inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Watch the video here. IAF Jets Scrambled After ‘Bomb Threat’ Onboard Iranian Plane Over Indian Airspace Triggers Alert.

IAF Inducts 'Made In India' Light Combat Helicopters:

#WATCH | The first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) inducted into Indian Air Force at Jodhpur, in the presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pic.twitter.com/sh3fqkTprg — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

