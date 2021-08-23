After Taliban Sweep Afghanistan, Indian Air Force Evacuates Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib From Kabul Along With Stranded Indians and 46 Afghan Hindus & Sikhs Today.

#WATCH | Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib being brought to India from Afghanistan's Kabul, along with stranded Indian nationals and 46 Afghan Hindus & Sikhs, on an Indian Air Force aircraft. (Video Source: Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum) pic.twitter.com/CUDYavSM2X — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

