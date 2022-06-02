A video showing toxic foam floating on the surface of the Yamuna river has gone viral on social media. The toxic foam which appears to be like snow is white in colour and has left people stunned. Here are some visuals from ITO in Delhi.

Check tweet:

#WATCH Toxic foam floats on the surface of Yamuna river; visuals from ITO in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TUa2QMLsqe — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

