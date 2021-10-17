In a shocking incident, a car rammed into people during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal's Bajaria police station area, where Two people get injured.

#WATCH Two people were injured after a car rammed into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal's Bajaria police station area yesterday. Police said the car driver will be nabbed.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rEOBSbrkGW — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

