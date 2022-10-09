On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple during his three-day visit to the Northeast states. In the video, Amit Shah can be seen offering prayers to 'Maa Kamakhya' in Guwahati. Earlier, Shah chaired the 70th plenary session of North Eastern Council in Guwahati.

Amit Shah Today Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Temple

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah today offered prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple during his three-day visit to northeast#Assam pic.twitter.com/lUqzshU8jJ — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)