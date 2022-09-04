After India surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fifth-biggest economy globally, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar said, "world looks at our economy with great deal of respect". EAM Jaishankar also said that 800 million people since lockdown till today receive food from the government, so we don't have more people dying of starvation than disease. He further added, "The fact that we made our own vaccine has really resonated and garnered us respect across the world. Made in India is significantly responsible for upgrading our brand." Uday Kotak Elated After India Topples ‘Colonial Ruler’ UK To Become World’s 5th Biggest Economy; Gives a Reality Check Too.

