West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing hand-in-hand with the folk artists on Adivasi music at a tribal mass wedding celebration in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Wednesday.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with folk artists at a mass wedding ceremony in Alipurduar (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/gg7NQDWRmP — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

