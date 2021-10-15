On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the last day of Durga Puja 2021, woman participate in "Sindoor Khela" in Jharkhand's capital city Ranchi. The five-day festival of Durga Puja will end today on Vijayadashami also known as Bijoya Dashami. One of the most significant rituals during the Durga Puja is Sindoor Khela, also spelt as Sindur Khela, where married Bengali Hindu women smear sindoor (vermillion), on each other’s forehead and faces.

#WATCH | Women participate in 'Sindoor Khela' to mark the last day of Durga puja in Ranchi, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/nbshfkNBlq — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)