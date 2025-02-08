In a heartfelt video message on X, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convener and former Delhi CM, conceded defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. He said, "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them." Acknowledging the party's past achievements, Kejriwal highlighted the significant strides made in health, education, and infrastructure over the last decade. He pledged that AAP would continue its role as a constructive opposition while staying connected to the people. "We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them," he added. Delhi Election 2025 Results: From Anti-Incumbency and Liquor Scam to Modi Ki Guarantee, Key Factors for AAP’s Rout in Delhi Assembly Polls.

‘We Accept the Mandate’: Arvind Kejriwal Concedes Defeat

