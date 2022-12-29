Billionaire Industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said that India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, which also marks centenary of India's Independence. Mukesh Ambani was speaking at Reliance Family Day Function 2022. In his address, Ambani said the goal of becoming a $40 trillion economy is "realistic and achievable". Indian Economy Growing at Fast Pace, Demat Accounts Surpasses 100 Million.

Mukesh Ambani Explains Why India Can Become $40 Trillion Economy by 2047:

We can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, Centenary of our Independence, in sustainable & stable manner. This goal is realistic and achievable because India is blessed with the power of young demography, mature democracy & newly acquired power of technology: Mukesh Ambani pic.twitter.com/FTWy3xvwru — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

