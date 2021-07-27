Opposition Parties Will Boycott Entire Session in Assembly, Says Tejashwi Yadav:

We decided that all opposition parties will boycott the entire session in the Assembly, unless action is taken against those who have murdered democracy. We will go only when we are allowed to debate: Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

