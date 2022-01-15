The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday has issued new guidelines for COVID-19 home testing-kits in Mumbai. Who ever is purchasing self-test kits will have to provide their Aadhar cards details to the medical store or chemists. If any patient test positive for COVID-19 they must inform the authorities and has update this online about the report, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

We have decided that everyone purchasing self-test kits will have to provide their Aadhar cards to the chemists to maintain a record. If anyone tests positive they must inform the authorities and update this online: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/PJciE1oiQW — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

