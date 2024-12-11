Mumbai and Delhi are likely to witness clear skies today, December 11, with temperatures ranging between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra's capital and 11 to 20 degrees Celsius in the national capital. On the other hand, the Southen cities of Chennai and Bengaluru are also expected to experience clear skies. According to weather forecasting service Windy, both Chennai and Bengaluru will observe temperatures between 27 to 29 degrees Celsius and 20 to 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hyderabad is expected to receive light rainfall between 0.2 to 0.5 mm, with temperatures ranging between 21 to 28 degrees Celsius. The city of Kolkata will witness temperatures of 18 to 26 degrees Celsius with strong winds. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Engulfs Parts of State, Mercury Dips; People Taking Support of Bonfires To Keep Themselves Warm.

