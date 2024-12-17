The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai is expected to see cloudy skies with light rainfall in some areas on Tuesday, December 17. Delhi will experience a cool day with clear skies, though temperatures may dip in the evening. Chennai is likely to have scattered showers throughout the day, with the possibility of light to moderate rain due to ongoing low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal. Bengaluru will have a mix of sunshine and clouds, with mild temperatures, though there could be brief, isolated showers in the afternoon. Hyderabad’s weather will remain mostly dry and pleasant, with temperatures around normal, while Kolkata may face overcast skies with rain showers. Weather Forecast Today, December 16: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

