According to the India Meteorological Department. Mumbai is expected to experience overcast skies with a slight chance of rain, especially in the evening on December 5. In Delhi, clear skies with a cool breeze will dominate, with temperatures hovering around 15°C to 25°C. Chennai is likely to witness intermittent showers throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 30°C. Bengaluru will enjoy mild, pleasant weather with a high of 27°C, though light showers may occur in the late afternoon. Hyderabad will have mostly clear skies, with temperatures between 19°C and 29°C. In Kolkata, light rain is expected in the morning, followed by partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures between 20°C and 30°C. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update Today: City to Get Few Rain Spells for Next 48 Hours, Slight Drizzle Expected in Thane and Palghar.

