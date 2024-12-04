Mumbai experienced unseasonal rainfall on Monday, surprising residents after last week’s cold spell. Light showers began at dawn, with areas like South Mumbai, Powai, and Goregaon witnessing scattered rainfall. This sudden weather change disrupted daily routines, as slippery roads slowed down pedestrians and commuters. Weather forecasts predict intermittent rain spells over the next 48 hours, with slight drizzle expected in Thane and Palghar as well. The unexpected showers, following a week of cooler mornings, have puzzled Mumbaikars. Authorities have advised caution while traveling, as wet roads and accumulated dust pose risks for walkers and drivers alike. Weather Forecast Today, December 4: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

🚨 Mumbai, Thane & Palghar will get few rain spells for next 36-48 hours, amid cyclonic effect present over Arabian Sea ⛈️ Few areas in South Mumbai & Dadar, Bandra, Santacruz stretch got light rains in the last hour. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2g6gY8OZMp — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 4, 2024

