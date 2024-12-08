Mumbai will experience warm weather with a temperature around 28.35°C and broken clouds on December 8. Kolkata will see clear skies with a pleasant 23.62°C. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are likely to witness light rain with temperatures of 28.1°C, 26.0°C, and 28.4°C, respectively. Ahmedabad will have partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 24.64°C, while Delhi enjoys clear skies with a cooler 21.54°C. Residents in rain-affected cities are advised to carry umbrellas, while those in Delhi and Kolkata can expect pleasant weather. Mumbai and Ahmedabad may feel slightly humid due to cloud cover.

