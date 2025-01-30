On January 30, 2025, major cities across India are expected to experience warm and hazy conditions. Mumbai will see hazy sunshine with a high of 30°C and a low of 19°C . Kolkata is forecasted to have hazy skies with a high of 30°C and a low of 20°C, with air quality expected to be very unhealthy. Ahmedabad will enjoy hazy sun with a high of 30°C and a low of 14°C . Delhi is anticipated to have hazy conditions with a high of 24°C and a low of 11°C, with air quality also expected to be very unhealthy. Chennai will experience humid conditions with hazy sun, reaching a high of 32°C and a low of 22°C. Bengaluru is expected to have hazy sunshine with a high of 30°C and a low of 17°C. Hyderabad will see a hazy sun with a high of 32°C and a low of 17°C. Overall, it will be a warm and hazy day across these regions. Weather Forecast Today, January 29: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

