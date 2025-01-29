On January 29, 2025, clear skies are expected across major cities in India. Mumbai will be warm at 30°C, while Kolkata will have a cooler temperature of 27°C. Ahmedabad will enjoy pleasant weather at 31°C, and Delhi will remain mild at 24°C. Chennai and Bengaluru will experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 32°C and 30°C, respectively. Hyderabad will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 32°C. Overall, it will be a great day for outdoor activities with comfortable weather across regions.

