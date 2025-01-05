Mumbai will experience a pleasant temperature of 25.86°C with scattered clouds on January 5, providing a partly sunny day. Kolkata, at 19.06°C, also has scattered clouds, ensuring a cool and comfortable day. Chennai, with 24.84°C, is under broken clouds, likely keeping the day humid yet mild. Bengaluru’s weather is cooler at 21.53°C, with a few clouds in the sky. Hyderabad is at 24.52°C with scattered clouds, promising mild conditions. Ahmedabad enjoys clear skies at 25.32°C, making for a sunny day. Delhi, at 20.05°C, has few clouds, offering a pleasant and slightly cool day for outdoor activities. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Reduces Visibility, Causes Train Delays and Intensifies Cold Wave (Watch Videos).

