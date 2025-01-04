Delhi woke up to a dense blanket of fog on a chilly morning, with visibility significantly reduced across the city. The ongoing cold wave has gripped the national capital, intensifying the winter chill and disrupting daily life. At New Delhi Railway Station, several trains were delayed due to the heavy fog, leaving passengers stranded and causing widespread inconvenience. Visuals from the station show commuters braving the freezing temperatures as they await updates on delayed services. The fog also shrouded locations like Rafi Marg and Talkatora Road; despite the adverse weather conditions, defence personnel demonstrated exceptional commitment as they carried out a parade rehearsal for the 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Wakes Up to Dense Fog As Cold Wave Grips City (Watch Videos).

Dense Fog Reduces Visibility

#WATCH | Delhi | A dense layer of fog blankets the national capital as a cold wave grips the city. (Visuals from Nehru Park) pic.twitter.com/hPORfgVMVx — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | A dense layer of fog blankets the national capital as a cold wave grips the city. (Visuals from Rafi Marg area) pic.twitter.com/MPM5glDafj — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

Dense Fog Causes Train Delays

#WATCH | Delhi: Several trains delayed at New Delhi railway station due to fog as cold waves grip the city. (Visuals from New Delhi Railway station) pic.twitter.com/5V1xevjInb #WATCH | Delhi: Several trains delayed at New Delhi railway station due to fog as cold waves grip the city. (Visuals from New Delhi Railway station) pic.twitter.com/KK8stezodC — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

D efence P ersonnel C arried O ut a P arade R ehearsal for the 76th Republic

