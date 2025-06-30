Widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity are expected across multiple Indian cities today, Monday, June 30, as per the latest weather forecast issued by the IMD. Mumbai will see moderate showers under a generally cloudy sky, while Delhi is likely to receive moderate rain with thunder and lightning in the morning, prompting a yellow alert. Chennai and Bengaluru may witness light rainfall amid cloudy skies, and Hyderabad is forecast to remain partly cloudy with chances of rain or thunderstorms. In the hills, Shimla braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms under a yellow alert. Meanwhile, Kolkata may experience gusty winds, lightning, and one or two spells of rain and thunderstorms. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts for Heavy Rain Across Districts.

