The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for six districts of Jharkhand till November 12. Notably, the cold wave warning was issued for Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Gumla, Latehar and Lohardaga districts from 8.30 AM on November 10 to 8.30 AM on November 12. The weather agency on Monday, November 10, said that the minimum temperatures in most places of West Bengal will remain largely unchanged for the next five days. Meanwhile, weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rain in Mumbai and Delhi on Wednesday. On the other hand, Chennai is expected to receive 0.2 mm of rainfall, with Bengaluru likely to witness 0.2 to 1.3 mm of rain on November 12. That said, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for today. Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands at 312.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 12

Delhi Weather Today, November 12

Chennai Weather Today, November 12

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 12

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 12

Kolkata Weather Today, November 12

Shimla Weather Today, November 12

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)