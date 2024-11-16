The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for November 16 across key cities. In Mumbai, temperatures will range from a minimum of 25 degrees Celcius to a maximum of 36 degrees Celcius, with fog and mist in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky. Delhi will experience moderate fog, with temperatures between 15 degrees Celcius and 30 degrees Celcius. Bengaluru's weather will be generally cloudy with occasional rain or thundershowers, with temperatures ranging from 20 degrees Celcius to 28 degrees Celcius. Chennai is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures from 25 degrees Celcius to 32 degrees Celcius. Hyderabad will have light rain or drizzle with a generally cloudy sky and temperatures between 20 degrees Celcius and 31 degrees Celcius. Kolkata will see a mainly clear sky, with temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celcius to 29 degrees Celcius. Weather Forecast Today, November 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

