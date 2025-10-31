According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thunderstorm in Mumbai on Friday, October 31. The Delhi NCR weather forecast 15 days and IMD Delhi weather forecast 15 days projections reveal gradual atmospheric clearing from October 31 onwards. According to the IMD, drizzle is expected in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad today. Meanwhile, Shimla is expected to enjoy mainly clear skies with temperatures between 10 and 22 degrees Celsius, and Kolkata may see a generally cloudy sky accompanied by occasional rain or thundershowers. Maharashtra Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Other Districts; Predicts Light to Moderate Spells of Rain Over Next 3 Hours.

