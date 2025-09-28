The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, September 28. The weather agency has predicted extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts on Sunday. Mumbai is expected to receive 8 to 15 mm of rainfall on Sunday, with no rain predicted for Delhi. On the other hand, weather forecasting service Windy has projected 0.3 to 1.1 mm of rain for Chennai and 0.2 to 1.3 mm of rainfall for Bengaluru on September 28. Similarly, Windy has predicted light showers for Hyderabad and light to moderate rainfall (0.2 to 0.9 mm) in Kolkata today. That said, no rainfall has been forecasted for Shimla today. Severe Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada Till September 30; Check Details.

