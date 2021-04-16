A fake message about the imposition of lockdown during the weekend in Haryana has been circulated in some social media posts. The Official Twitter handle of DPR Haryana informed that the news is fake and baseless and urged people not to fall prey to such rumours . The state government warned of strict criminal and punitive action against the perpetrators.

Alert: Fake message about the imposition of lock down during the weekend in Haryana has been circulated in some social media posts. That needs to be ignored fully. The state will take criminal and punitive action against the perpetrators: govt official. — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 16, 2021