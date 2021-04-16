A fake message about the imposition of lockdown during the weekend in Haryana has been circulated in some social media posts. The Official Twitter handle of DPR Haryana informed that the news is fake and baseless and urged people not to fall prey to such rumours. The state government warned of strict criminal and punitive action against the perpetrators. 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)