A 48-hour nationwide strike, which has been called by different trade unions is taking place across the country on March 28 and 29. The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called in order to protest against government policies affecting farmers, workers, and the common man. Only emergency services have been excluded from the strike.

Here's how Bharat Bandh is being observed across the country:

Visuals from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala | To protest against government policies, different trade unions have called for a nationwide strike/bandh today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29. Only emergency services are excluded from the strike. Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/wC3AbQ8Ied — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

A peaceful protest in Jadavpur, Kolkata

West Bengal | A 48 hours nationwide strike/bandh called by different trade unions to protest against govt policies to be observed today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29. Visuals from Jadavpur, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/KIXENBe73Z — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Members from the Left Front block railway tracks at Jadavpur in Kolkata

West Bengal | Members from the Left Front gather in huge numbers & block railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata, in view of the 2-day nationwide strike called by different trade unions. pic.twitter.com/WnWUTJHKNo — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

