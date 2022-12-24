Santa Claus is distributing masks instead of chocolates and gifts to spread awareness among people in Kolkata ahead of Christmas 2022 as the world witnesses a spike in COVID-19 cases. He said, "We are hearing that COVID-19 may strike again. Central and state governments appealed to us to use masks and follow COVID-19 protocols." New COVID-19 Wave: Christmas Eve Data Shows India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Among Least Hit; Japan Leads in Terms of Fresh Infections.

Santa Clause Distributes Masks:

West Bengal | A man donned as Santa Claus distributes masks to people in Kolkata as the world witnesses a rise in Covid cases "We are hearing that Covid may strike again. Central and state governments appealed to us to use masks and follow Covid protocols," he says pic.twitter.com/rE5nWWVpu9 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

