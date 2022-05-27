Model Manjusha Neogi was found dead at her Kolkata residence in the city's Patuli area. Actress' mother revealed that she was suffering from "acute depression" after the death of her model friend. Ray Liotta Dies at 67: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn the Demise of the Goodfellas Star.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

West Bengal | A model-actress Manjusha Neogi was found dead at her residence in Kolkata's Patuli neighbourhood, this morning. Police recovered her body from there (Pic: Manjusha Neogi's Instagram handle) pic.twitter.com/64sWgukjCQ — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

