The Belur Math in West Bengal will be opened for the devotees and visitors from August 18, 2021, until further orders. The devotees have been directed to follow all the Covid-19 protocols while entering the Math. '

West Bengal: Belur Math will be opened for the devotees and visitors from 18th August 2021 until further orders. Devotees have been directed to follow all the Covid-19 protocols while entering the Math. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/xtB5XaDkhH — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)