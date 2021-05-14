West Bengal: The car of BJP MP from Bankura, Subhas Sarkar was attacked by unidentified people at Chatterjee Bagan near Patalkhuri Village in the district earlier today. FIR lodged at Bankura Police Station. Investigation has begun.

The attack is part of the ongoing political terror. I can't say who carried out the attack because they couldn't be identified as their faces were covered but naturally those who are doing political terror...it's certain that people of ruling party did this: Subhas Sarkar, BJP MP

