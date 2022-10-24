A massive fire broke out in a leather godown in the Bantala Leather Complex area of ​​Kolkata in West Bengal. According to reports, 20 fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Fire Breaks Out in Leather Godown in Kolkata

West Bengal | Fire breaks out in a leather godown in the Bantala Leather Complex area of ​​Kolkata. 20 fire tenders have reached the spot. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/N1RishorS1 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)