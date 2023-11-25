A fire broke out at Kulti Railway Station in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, prompting emergency response efforts. The incident was captured in a video shared by the news agency ANI, revealing the intensity of the blaze at the railway station. Fire Brigade personnel swiftly reached the spot to conduct fire extinguishing operations. The fire's cause and the extent of damage are yet to be determined. Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities work to control and assess the situation. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts At A Warehouse in Howrah, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

West Bengal Fire Video

#WATCH | Asansol, West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Kulti Railway Station in Paschim Bardhaman. Fire Brigade has reached the spot and fire extinguishing operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2H8DFFqHvi — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)