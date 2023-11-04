In a despicable incident, a man belonging to the Muslim faith entered a Hindu temple and urinated near the Shiv Ling in West Bengal's Murshidabad. The shameful incident was captured on camera as a clip recently surfaced on social media. The man has been identified as Ara Sheikh, son of Ratan Sheikh. The video has gone viral on the internet, while social media users claim that the accused has been arrested. Bihar: Man Urinates Inside a Temple in Muzaffarpur, Arrested.

Man Urinates Inside Hindu Temple in Murshidabad

WestBengal- Ara Sheikh entered a Hindu temple and Urinates. Video said to be from Kandar village, under Salar Block of Murshidabad district. Several posts claim that the muslim man is arrested. pic.twitter.com/InaErtdeBF — Update Chaser (@UpdateChaser) November 4, 2023

