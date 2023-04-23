Patna, April 23: A man, who urinated inside Maa Durga temple located at Kalyani Chowk in Bihar's Muzaffarpur city, has been arrested, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Moinuddin, a resident of Diwan road of the city. He went inside the temple premises without removing his sleepers and headed towards the idol of Maa Durga. The temple priest spotted him and raised an alarm. However, by that time, he went to another side of the temple and urinated there on Saturday evening.

Agitated over the incident, the devotees present inside the temple assaulted the accused. The news of the incident spread like a wildfire across the city and soon SHO of the Town police station and a large number of policemen reached the spot and arrested the accused. MP: Youth Arrested for Performing Obscene Acts in Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple in Indore.

"We have arrested the accused under relevant sections of IPC. He is facing the charge of hurting the sentiments of a large community. The accused is injured and we have admitted him to Sadar hospital for treatment," said an official spokesperson of Muzaffarpur police. "We have deployed additional police forces around temple premises and also asked the reserve battalions to be on standby. Intelligence officers are asked to stay alert at their respective zones and inform us at the earliest to take preventive measures," he said. Meat at Temple Row: UP Police Arrest Main Accused Behind Dumping of Meat at Temple on Talgram.

Meanwhile, the accused's parents reached the police station and claimed that he is mentally-challenged. They were also carrying some documents to substantiate their claim.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).