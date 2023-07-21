A Gram Sabha candidate alleged the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers physically assaulted and molested her on July 8, the Panchayat polling day in West Bengal. The incident allegedly took place in Dakshin Panchla under the Panchla police station in Howrah district. "They dragged me outside the polling booth holding my hair & threw me down the stairs. They also ripped my clothes. Later, I went to a nearby house to borrow clothes to wear. Had my husband not been present there they could have done anything to me. He saved me. I have filed an FIR in this incident," the victim woman said. Earlier today, West Bengal DGP said that evidence shows that no such incident had occurred. No Manipur-Like Sexual Violence Incident in West Bengal: DGP Denies Allegations of BJP Candidate Being Paraded Naked on Panchayat Elections Poll Day (Watch Video).

Woman Candidate Accuses TMC Workers of Sexual Assault

