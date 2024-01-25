BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video on Thursday, January 25, 2024, depicting the West Bengal Police ‘stop’ the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Address to First-Time Voters. On the incident, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said, "Police didn't come when stones were pelted on Ram bhakts but the police appeared when the PM was addressing youth voters. INDI alliance leaders' disrespect towards Sanatan Dharam and Lord Ram is evident." West Bengal: Two Tribal Women Stripped Naked, Tortured in Malda on July 19, Alleges BJP IT Head Amit Malviya.

West Bengal Police Allegedly Stop Screening of PM Modi's Address

