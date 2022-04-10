A Ram Navami procession in Bankura’s Machantala turned violent on Sunday evening when police were attacked, injuring three cops. Union minister Subhas Sarkar, who was leading the rally, alleged that brickbats were hurled at his vehicle. He blamed Trinamool Congress miscreants who he said were among the rallyists. Police have arrested 17 for violence.

See Tweet:

West Bengal | Stones were pelted on the Ram Navami procession in Bankura today. It was done politically. They pelted stones at my car. I appeal to the police to identify and arrest the accused: Union Minister Dr Subhash Sarkar in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/PEGcpmZUAX — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

