A Ram Navami procession in Bankura’s Machantala turned violent on Sunday evening when police were attacked, injuring three cops. Union minister Subhas Sarkar, who was leading the rally, alleged that brickbats were hurled at his vehicle. He blamed Trinamool Congress miscreants who he said were among the rallyists. Police have arrested 17 for violence.

