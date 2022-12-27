Amid the extreme fog conditions and cold wave, three flights were cancelled and several others were delayed at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. According to reports, there flights were cancelled due to extreme fog. Md Ali, Director, AAI Bagdogra said, "Three flights of Vistara, Indigo & Spicejet have been cancelled. The authorities are providing necessary arrangements for passengers." Pictures of passengers stranded outside have gone viral on social media. West Bengal: Communal Violence Breaks Out Between Two Communities in Kolkata’s Mominpur, Over 30 Detained.

Flights Cancelled Due to Extreme Fog

